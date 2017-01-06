Val Kilmer Attends Awards Show Event Amid Health Crisis

Val Kilmer, who was rumored to be battling cancer, looked like a different person last night at a pre-Golden Globes events in LA. The actor was without his usual scarf which he was using to covered a mysterious lump on his neck. A “misinformed” Michael Douglas told CNN that Val did have cancer but then Val took to Facebook to discredit the statement.

“I love Michael Douglas, but he is misinformed,” Val wrote. “The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play Citizen Twain.”

Kilmer confirmed that he “[has] no cancer whatsoever.”