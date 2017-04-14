Val Kilmer Mourning Brother's Traumatic Death Amid Health Crisis

Fans of Val Kilmer have long known that Val is considered one of the more eccentric — and difficult — ­actors in Hollywood since his star-making role in the 1991 movie The Doors. In fact, it was noted in 2002 that he had strangely been checking into hotels under the first name Wesley. When asked why, Val said, “It’s a great name. A family name.”

However, as Star as learned, there’s a sad method to that madness. Val had ­actually been honoring the memory of his younger brother, Wesley Kilmer, who died in 1977 at the age of 16. “It’s no wonder that Val seems to occasionally be on the edge,” says an insider. “To live with that kind of family tragedy has to be hell. It’s a tremendous, terrible weight to have to carry through your life.”