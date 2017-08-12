Usher Spotted Out Amid Explosive Herpes Claims!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Out and about!

Usher was spotted in Los Angeles grabbing lunch with Jermaine Dupri, who is reportedly making an album with. The 38-year-old singer has kept under the radar within the last few weeks as his explosive sex scandal explodes.

RadarOnline.com reported back in July that the singer has infected a a sex partner with the incurable herpes virus! Legal documents reveal that he had rigorous unprotected sex without disclosing he was stricken with the rabid virus.

