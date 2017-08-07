Usher's Accuser Claims Singer Didn't Warn Her About Herpes

Two women are moving forward with a lawsuit against Usher claiming he did not tell them if he had the herpes virus. This afternoon, attorney Lisa Bloom held a press conference with one of the women, Quantasia Sharpton.

She confessed she engaged in “sexual contact” with Usher after a concert when she was 19 years old and the singer did not warn her about any possible STD. Quantasia lawyered up after she found out Usher reportedly paid an unidentified woman $1.1 million in 2012 to settle a lawsuit alleging he had herpes.

Quantasia added, “When I first heard reports that he had herpes, I couldn’t believe it. I had a child a year ago and I knew I was negative, but I contacted Lisa Bloom to find out what my rights are as a woman. Although I am negative, I was upset by the reports because I would have never consented if I would have known.”

