Tyra Banks Packed On 25 Pounds & It's So Not Fierce

No amount of smizing could distract from Tyra Banks’ fuller figure at the America’s Got Talent season 12 kickoff — or from how uncomfortable the top model looked!

“It was obvious that Tyra was not feeling her best,” recalled one witness at the L.A. event. “She was posing so awkwardly and just seemed so self-conscious in her own skin.”

Certainly no stranger to the spotlight, the model’s sudden shyness was down to her 25-lb. weight gain! Star caught the 43-year-old catwalker, who is taking over AGT hosting duties from Nick Cannon, looking bloated and grouchy earlier that day at lunch. Now, friends reveal that she’s secretly miserable over losing her famous figure.

“Tyra knew exactly how bad she looked, and couldn’t stop stressing over her ‘back fat’ and ‘saddlebags,'” admits a close friend. “She’s beating herself up over this weight gain because she really wanted to rock that red carpet.”

But with a new gig and a busy baby — she and boyfriend Erika Asla welcomed son York via surrogate in January 2016 — the gym has fallen low on her priority list.

“She’s been nonstop preparing for AGT and is often eating on the run, which leads to bad food choices,” dishes the pal. “Plus she’s anxious about taking over for Nick and comfort-eats to sooth her nerves.” But, adds the insider, the supermodel is nothing if not professional.

“Tyra knows that being on TV is all about confidence,” says a friend. “So she’s either going to get in shape or put on a brave face — either way, she’s determined to put on a great show.”

We were —and still are —rooting for you, Tyra!