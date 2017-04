Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyler Baltierra‘s dad Butch has been battling addiction issues for years and he broke down in tears while having a heart to heart with his son. He was overwhelmed by the 24-year-old’s unconditional love and support.

“No matter what, it’s like, you’re there,” Butch says. ‘You got my back!’

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9pm ET, only on MTV!