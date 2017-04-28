Tyler Baltierra Accused Of Cheating On Catelynn With A MAN

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell‘s alleged cheating scandal just got even MORE shocking!
In a recent interview with InTouch magazine, the couple’s Teen Mom OG co-star, Farrah Abraham, made some explosive comments.
When asked if she believes the cheating accusations are true she said, “Yeah probably with a gay guy! That’s my thought. You need a minute to digest that.”
Back in February, rumors started up that Tyler supposedly cheated on Cait.
