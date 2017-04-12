Tyga Handcuffed & Detained By Cops!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyga’s new car has gotten him into some trouble! The 27-year-old rapper was taken to a California police station on April 11th for blowing through a stop sign and driving without a license plate.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop for paper plates in North Hollywood. He was given a field sobriety test and passed,” an officer with LAPD revealed to RadarOnline.com. “But he was brought into the station and cited for a minor traffic violation.”

