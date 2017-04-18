Tupac Shakur Didn't Have To Die, Bombshell New Documentary Claims

MURDEROUS music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight has finally revealed the masterminds of the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed rapper Tupac Shakur — And claims he was the real target of the cold-hearted killers! Knight — now doing time for a fatal 2015 hit-and-run — says his security chief at Death Row Records, Reggie Wright Jr., And his “ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac,” who was killed Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nev., at age 25.

Knight who’d feuded with his ex-wife, says the killers wanted to remove him from the record company for their financial benefit. “Suge wasn’t divorced yet, and if he died in that hit, she’d get most of everything,” said the late LAPD detective Russell Poole of Sharitha. An insider reveals the music exec had previously refused to snitch about the crime, but the new documentary, Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton, Inspired Knight to tell his lawyer “the theories in the movie were true.”