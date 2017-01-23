Khloe Kardashian Faces A Major Relationship Crisis With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian arrived back in Los Angeles acting like she wasn’t in the mood to deal with her fans!

The 32-year-old was spotted walking at a brisk pace as she covered her face with sunglasses and looked downcast. As Star readers know, Khloe’s already been dealing with some drama in her new relationship with Tristan Thompson, who just became a new dad to his ex-girlfriend’s child!

The baby news may have stung the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star since she’s been wanting to become a mom, like sisters Kim and Kourtney, for a very long time. After finalizing her nasty divorce from Lamar Odom in December, and jumping into a new relationship with Tristan, her frustration may be growing about when she’ll get to start a family of her own.

According to what a source reportedly said, “Khloe would love to be having a baby right now,” the insider adding, “this is already a sensitive subject, her boyfriend is a new dad and that has brought up a lot of feelings for her.”

Do you think Khloe will rush things with Tristan to finally get her miracle baby? Tell us in the comments below!

