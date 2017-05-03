Trina Braxton Reveals If She's Finally Settled Her Daddy Drama

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trina Braxton tells it like it is! She and her sisters are always a entertaining group and fans love following their lives and relationships on their hit reality show, Braxton Family Values on WEtv.

The Bar Chix owner sat down with StarMagazine.com exclusively to talk about her relationship with her father and step-mother and why their big, family reunion trip to Mexico was probably too soon!

She explained, “I know this sounds selfish but I don’t see her as Mrs. Braxton. I think my mom will always be Mrs. Braxton.”

Make sure to check out previous seasons of Braxton Family Values available on Hulu and watch the current season Thursdays at 9pm ET on WEtv.