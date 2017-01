Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Track Palin’s ex girlfriend and baby mama is claiming the son of Sarah Palin threatened her life while having a meltdown.

RadarOnline.com has previously reported that, Jordan Loewe, is fighting for custody of their son, Charlie, because she was concerned about his safety.

Now, Jordan filed a restraining order against Track because she claims he got physical with her.

She alleges, “Track pushed me against the wall while I had our 3 month old son in my arms.”