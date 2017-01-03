Track Palin’s Ex Sues For Full Custody Of Newborn Child

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Track Palin’s baby mama, Jordan Loewe, is deeply worried about the safety of their newborn baby, which is why she’s taking Track to court.

Jordan filed for full custody of their child, Charlie Mitchel Palin, last week in Anchorage, Alaska.

She wants his visitation rights to be “completely” at her discretion. Jordan claims she’s “concerned” for her “safety or the safety of her children” because of Track’s drunken brawl arrest last year.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!