Track Palin is being brought to court by his baby mama, Jordan Loewe, and she’s fighting for custody of their newborn baby.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Loewe filed the custody petition on December 28th in Anchorage, Alaska. Track and Jordan have has a very rocky relationship. In January 2016, he was arrested over claims he assaulted Loewe.

He only plead guilty to possession of a weapon while intoxicated and entered into a therapeutic program for several months.