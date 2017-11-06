‘Tonight Show’ Host Jimmy Fallon’s Mother Passes Away

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Fallon is being comforted by family this weekend after his mother Gloria Fallon passed away aged 68.

His beloved mom died on Saturday at NYU’s Langone hospital with The Tonight Show star by her side.

Fallon was raised by his mom and father, Jim Fallon, in Brooklyn and they remained close as his fame grew.

The 43-year-old star bought his parents a home in New York City so that they could be closer to him as his career took off.

The comedian was pictured looking solemn on Saturday leaving his New York City apartment with his wife Nancy Juvonen and sister, who is also named Gloria.

Gloria Fallon is survived by her husband, son, daughter and grandchildren.