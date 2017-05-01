Tom Hiddleston Blames Taylor Swift For His 'James Bond' Bust

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Hiddleston is convinced that Taylor Swift has left a big blank space in his career.

The British actor was in talks to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond until producer Barbara Broccoli recently declared him “smug and not tough enough” to play 007. But Tom is telling himself — and everyone else — that it was his high-profile romance with the pop star that cost him the role.

WATCH: Calvin Harris Slams Taylor Swift Following Split From Tom Hiddleston

“Tom says Taylor made him a laughingstock,” a source told Star. “He hates being associated with her.”

He certainly didn’t during their fling last summer, when he was only too happy to be photographed around the globe with the megastar, even donning a much-mocked “I Heart T.S.” tank at Taylor’s Fourth of July bash.

“He refuses to accept that maybe he’s just not Bond material — and that their publicity stunts backfired,” the insider added. “He wants to blame her for everything.”