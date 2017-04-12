Tom Ford's Latest Project: Get Angelina Jolie Back To Icon Status

Angelina Jolie is ready to get her groove back and is enlisting fashion guru Tom Ford to help! “With all the drama around her and Brad [Pitt], Angelina feels like a huge outsider right now, and she knows Tom is the industry It Guy,” Tattles a fashion insider. Tom was the mastermind behind Gucci and Saint Laurent before launching his own line, and has gone on to direct two Oscar-nominated flicks, A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals.

Now he’s ready to make the newly single actress his latest project. “Angelina is the most beautiful woman in the world, and it kills Tom to see her in these depressing all-black ensembles and dowdy red carpet gowns,” Says the source. “He wants to do a couture line with her and get her back to icon status.”