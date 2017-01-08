What Sank The Titanic? New Blockbuster Documentary Claims Crew TURNED AWAY Rescue Crew

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world was left guessing about what really happened on board the Titanic when a new documentary last week ripped the lift of the conventional theory – sensationally alleging that the ship, on its maiden voyage, was doomed by a monstrous iceberg.

According to author and journalist Senan Molony, newly obtained photographs prove an intense fire on board the supposedly unsinkable passenger sent about 1,503 lives to a watery grave in 1912.

Now, in a REELZ documentary, to be premiere Sunday, it’s claimed that cost-cutting efforts in the design process led to structural deficiencies in the ship and how the captain of another nearby ship ultimately took the fall as the scapegoat of a disaster.

What’s more, ‘Titanic: Sinking the Myths’, will reveal how the ship’s crew turned away help from a German liner out of concerns for piracy.

‘Titanic: Sinking the Myths’ premieres Sunday, 1/8 9PM ET / 8PM PT