Tiger Woods was a doting dad over the weekend as he spent time with his two kids, Sam and Charlie. They were spotted walking around the local marina and taking out the family dog.

The former golf champ, who is due in court on August 9 to face DUI charges, looked healthy after his 30-day rehab program ended. He reportedly sought help in order to keep shared custody of his kids with ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

