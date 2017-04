Celebrity coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” are all smiles in front of the camera, but on-set snitches said it’s all a front — And suave singer Adam Levine is really a “little bitch” behind the scenes! “Adam is by far the most difficult person on the show.

He spends the longest in hair and makeup, and refuses to start taping until his clothes are perfect. Without doubt, Adam is ‘the little bitch’ on the set,” a spy told Straight Shuter.