Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies are not only reality TV stars; they’ve become household names and love taking fans inside their luxurious lifestyles.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that what the women made in salaries from season 9 of the hit Bravo show.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!