‘Teen Wolf’ star Colton Haynes Marries Floral Designer Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes tied the knot to celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham on Friday, in Palm Springs, CA in front of family, friends, and of course a ton of celebs.

The happy couple exchanged vows during a nighttime ceremony, which was officiated by their longtime friend Kris Jenner.

Other celeb guests included Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Billie Lourd, Lisa Rinna and Chelsea Clinton.

And when it came to the black and white themed ceremony, Jeff planned and designed much of the wedding himself.

Colton and Jeff first went public on Valentine’s day 2017, just one year after Haynes came out as gay.

The couple got engaged in March.“When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life changing” said Haynes

“Now we have this beautiful life together, and this epic journey ahead”