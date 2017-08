Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Taylor Swift had a huge win in the courtroom!

Us Weekly confirmed that on Friday, August 11th, a judge dismissed David Mueller‘s lawsuit against the singer due to him not being able to prove she got him fired from his job amid allegations that he groped her.

Taylor’ case against David for assault and battery is still moving forward.

