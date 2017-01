Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce isn’t starting out as smoothly as expected.

The HGTV star is seeking full spousal support from his wife after he filed for divorce on Jan. 9. He also wants her to pay his lawyer fees as well.

RadarOnline.com reported that Tarek is also asking that any financial benefit Christina may receive be terminated.

The divorce papers also reveal how Tarek is seeking joint custody of the couple’s two children.