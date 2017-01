Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tarek and Christina El Moussa surprised fans when they announced they had been separated for months.

Now People magazine has learned the Tarek filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

The Flip or Flop stars released a statement saying, “During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be.”

Last week, rumors started that their relationship ended because of cheating but Tarek and Christina denied “any infidelity in the marriage.”