Look Away, Christina! 'Single Dad' Tarek El Moussa CAUGHT At A Bar With A Mystery Brunette

Tarek El Moussa is moving on!

The HGTV star was spotted at a bar in Newport Beach chatting it up with a mystery brunette just after he was accused of dissing his ex wife, Christina El Moussa.

In a selfie on Instagram, Tarek wrote, “Single #dadlife. Kid’s open house…mom’s,” with a pondering emoji. After fans weren’t too happy with the comments, which were assumed to be targeted to the mother of his children, he later re-posted it with a new caption!

“More…#FAKE news… there was NO jab at Christina. I was referring to lots of moms for a single dad as a joke at an open house. Christina and I did a private open house with Taylor and her teacher earlier in the day and we had a blast. Enjoy your weekend folks,” he wrote.

