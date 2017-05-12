Tarek’s New Girl! El Moussa Parades Around With Mystery Blonde

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tarek El Moussa loves his new single life and was already spotted with a blonde woman who looks a lot like his ex Christina!

Our friends at Radar spoke with the mystery blonde and she revealed details about their relationship.

Her name is Amy Bryant, is a Florida native, and was spotted walking with Tarek in Los Angeles. But Amy told the site, “We’re just friends. It’s nothing. We’re both in real estate and met through work.”

