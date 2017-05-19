TAO Revolutionizes The Nightclub Scene For The Younger Crowd

TAO nightclubs have always been well-known for bringing all the A-listers, and that certainly has not changed. DJ Khaled, French Montana, and Kevin Hart were spotted there most recently, and the celebs keep coming. So it’s no surprise the hotspot is only getting more and more popular, and adding to their long list of accolades.

On April 27, TAO in Las Vegas launched a new program V.I. We, a shared VIP/bottle service experience, which entertainment marketing director Mike Snedegar masterminded. Users of the program are able to partake in the TAO VIP experience with bottle service without having to dish out the big bucks and meet partygoers they otherwise would not have coming in contact with. Admission just costs $50 for women, and $100 for men, plus tax and gratuity. Depending on availability, potential guests can purchase tickets on taolasvegas.com or at the venue. Once guests (whether solo or in a group!) enter the designated V.I.We area, they will have access to some bubbly, vodka and tequila, and of course, cocktail servers to pour drinks and replenish bottles. Brands include Absolut Elyx vodka, Avion Silver tequila and Campo Viejo sparkling wine. Sign us up!

“I’m really working to create a party within a party,” Snedegar says. “It’s a way for people to save money, but it’s also a way for people to meet [others] they might not have met if they’d bought a separate table or if they had just bought general admission [access].” We’re here for it!

