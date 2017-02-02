Tamron Hall Blindsided By ‘Today’ Show Changes Made For Megyn Kelly

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tamron Hall packed up her stuff and abruptly left the Today show and NBCUniversal on February 1 after changes were made to accommodate newcomer Megyn Kelly.

The anchor was reportedly blindsided by the news that the third hour of the morning show which she hosts with Al Roker would be canceled.

Media reports claims Hall found out about the shake-ups just minutes before going on air on January 27.

Insiders told Page Six, “Tamron was offered a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to stay … and she turned it down.”