‘RHOC’ Stars Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson At Each Other’s Throats Over Salary Feud

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are in a bitter fight about which housewife deserves a better salary.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Judge is pulling in $600,000 for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, while Gunvalson is making a whopping $750,000.

An insider told Radar, “Tamra is of course upset that Vicki is getting paid so much more money than her because she feels like she is the reason that viewers will want to tune in.”

Last year, Judge allegedly teamed up with her ally Shannon Beador, and tried to get Vicki thrown off the Bravo show, after she supposedly knew and lied about Brooks Ayers’ cancer scandal.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!