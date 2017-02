Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34 to 28 on Sunday night in an epic super bowl win. While the night was documented with endless celebrations, unforgettable commercials, and a groundbreaking half time performance, there were also some moments left out of the spotlight. Lets take a look at the things you didn’t see on TV…

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!