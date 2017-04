Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Things got heated during Fridays reunion of Mama June: From Not to Hot! In a preview clip of the explosive episode, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson gets in a screaming match with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, ripping his shirt off and threatening to come after her.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!