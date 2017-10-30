‘Stranger Things’ Actor Charlie Heaton Allegedly Hiding A Secret Love Child!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton has allegedly been hiding a secret love child!

The 23-year-old star became a father when he was just 20, after accidentally impregnating his girlfriend and former bandmate, Akiko Matsuura.

According to reports, the couple had the baby boy in 2014 when they formed part of the band Comanechi.

Since then, Heaton went on to film for the Netflix series and is expected to return for its third season.

As source told The Sun that Heaton was “head over heels in love” with Marsuura at the time,

And while they’re no longer together, “they have an amicable relationship for the boy’s sake.”

Right now Charlie’s career is his priority but he hopes to see more of his son once filming commitments calm down,” added the insider.