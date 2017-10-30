‘Stranger Things’ Actor Charlie Heaton Allegedly Detained For Cocaine Possession At LAX.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Charlie Heaton, who portrays Jonathan Byers on the Netflix show Stranger Things, was allegedly detained at LAX airport last Saturday for cocaine possession.

The 23 year old British actor was denied entry into the US, and sent back to the UK the same day after he was allegedly caught with the drug by sniffer dogs.

A source said : “He was not arrested, he was (detained) at the airport for a while and than put back on a plane to the UK that night”

“ If you are a foreign national and it’s a large amount of drugs, you may be charged. But if it’s personal use, the consequences are that you will not be allowed in the country.” the source added.

Heaton was flying to LA for the premiere party of Stranger Thing’s second season.

It’s not clear how much time he will be detained entry to the US.