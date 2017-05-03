Mel B Scores A MAJOR Victory In Court Amid Divorce Showdown

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mel B‘s lawyer was caught leaving court on May 3, where he dished all the latest details about Scary Spice’s divorce drama.

According to a new ruling on Wednesday, Stephen Belafonte and Mel B’s former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, was slapped with another restraining order from the singer — that’s active for the next five years!

Her lawyer went on to tell cameras that Lorraine and her attorney both skipped the court date, so the matter proceeded by default.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for her to pursue her defamation lawsuit at this point,” added Mel’s lawyer.

As Star readers know, Lorraine was the couple’s former nanny, who’s been at the center of their divorce. Mel, 41, accused Stephen, also 41, and Lorraine, 25, of carrying on an affair behind her back — outside of their agreed threesomes that went on for seven years while she was employed. Mel also alleges Stephen impregnated Lorraine pushed her to get an abortion.

Lorraine’s defamation lawsuit against Mel, however, tells a very different story. According to the Lorraine — who was only 18 when she worked for the couple — blames Mel for seducing her with alcohol and sex.

