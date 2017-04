Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mel B was spotted leaving her lawyer’s office for a second time on April 10 as her custody battle with her ex Stephen Belafonte continues. As Star reported, the former Spice girls star is fighting for full custody of their 5-year-old daughter.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!