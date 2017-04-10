Mel B SPOTTED Looking Tired & Tense As Nasty Divorce Explodes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The former Spice Girls star is going through a divorce from hell!

Mel B was spotted stopping at a liquor store in Hollywood this weekend — just moments after getting pulled over for running a stop sign. The star was noticeably watching her back in the footage after she made explosive claims that her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, has been mentally and physically abusing her over the course of their 10-year marriage.

According to previous reports, Mel B — her real name Melanie Brown — not only filed a restraining order against Belafonte, but has plans to ask for sole custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison, and her two other daughters from previous relationships — Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10. However, Belafonte revealed over the weekend he won’t let his ex take his daughters away from him.

“They are the only things that matter to me,” Belafonte told The Mirror on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mel has reemerged on Twitter after a one-month hiatus, by retweeting a major announcement about Adele.

As Star previously reported, Mel filed for divorce on March 20 and noted in the court documents that the two separated back on Dec. 28.

Watch the video above as Mel steps out for the first time since her divorce announcement.