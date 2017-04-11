STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Shocking Confession

Pothead Rules? The 'VPR' Crew Is The Most Stoned Cast EVER!

Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, and others say they love to toke up.

By ,

The Vanderpump Rules cast is coming clean! During the explosive season reunion, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and James Kennedy all confessed to using pot.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

Filed under:
Comments