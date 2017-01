Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This week on StarMagazine.com, the biggest breaking news stories were Megyn Kelly‘s shocking departure from Fox News, the birth of Janet Jackson’s baby, and Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynold‘s joint funeral. Kim Kardashian also broke her social media silence following her Paris Robbery, and Mariah Carey experienced a disastrous New Years Eve performance.

