Sorry, Boys! 'RHONY' Cougar Sonja Morgan Is Ready To Settle Down — With A 'Grown Up!'

Love is in the air for Sonja Morgan! The reality TV star admitted to StarMagazine.com that her dating life is steady and she’s ready to be with a “grown up” rather than her usual boy toys!

The RHONY beauty told StarMagazine.com, “Now I’m dating people I could actually have a future with because I’m not on hold anymore.” She had an emotional season last year when her friend Luann de Lesseps announced she was going to get married to Sonja’s steady hookup, Tom D’Agostino Jr.

It almost force them to end their friendship but later on in the night, the two looked closer than ever while hugging and laughing each other.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.

