Simon Cowell Rushed To Hospital Wearing Neck Brace After Brutal Fall

Simon Cowell was involved in a scary fall at his mansion in London, and needed to be rushed to the hospital as a result.

His rep told People, “It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep. He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.”

The 58-year-old was tended to by alarmed aids as an ambulance arrived. He was carried out of his home on a stretcher and wore a neck brace.

While he is reportedly in stable condition, he is currently undergoing tests to determine why he fainted.

The night prior, he attended a Little Mix concert, and woke up around 6:45am.

This is not the first time this year Simon has raised health concerns. In July, he missed X Factor auditions in London due to a sudden mystery illness.

