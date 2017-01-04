Inside Sherri Shepherd’s Child Support Drama

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sherri Shepherd and her ex husband Lamar Sally are locked in an intense court battle over his demand for more child support.

As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, Sherri and her husband split just weeks before their son, Lamar Jr. was born.

The little boy is not Sherri’s biological son, though he is Lamar’s. The couple used donated eggs.

When the couple split, Sherri refused to have anything to do with the child and Lamar took her court and won $4,100/month in child support.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!