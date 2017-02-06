'RHOA' Star Sheree Whitefield Disses Kenya Moore's Relationship With Matt Jordan

Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan‘s relationship has been bumpy to say the least but after he smashed some windows in her new home, things were taken to another level. Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Sheree Whitfield shared her opinions about the former couple.

“Maybe you should worry about why he’s breaking your windows,” she explained in this Bravo video. Sheree admitted that Kenya is known to provoke the other women on the show and thinks she could have done the same thing to Matt.

“You never want to see a woman go through abuse,” Sheree continued. “Watching her and Matt … I don’t wish that on anyone.”

Meanwhile, when RadarOnline.com spoke to Jordan exclusively he confessed the who relationship was fake and the show made him out to be the bad guy.