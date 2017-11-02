Shannon Beador Wants Full Custody Of Her Three Daughters & ‘They Are So Glad’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is trading in her housewife title for her new role as a single mother of three teen girls!

On Friday, Shannon announced that she and husband of 17 years, David, 54, had split. Now, as the parents to Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adaline, 13, come to an agreement on the terms of their impending divorce, there is one term that is NOT open for discussion — the custody of their kids!

“Shannon is going after full custody of the girls and she is going to grant David visitation,” a source close to the family said, adding, “There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that she will get it!”

So how do the girls, who were often caught in the middle of their parent’s nasty on-camera fights while filming RHOC, feel about the situation?

According to the insider, “They couldn’t be happier! They are so glad that their mom finally got the courage to end it because they hated seeing her miserable all the time.”

“The girls all stand behind their mother 100 percent and they are doing everything they can to make sure that she is okay.”

In addition to custody, Shannon will likely get a hefty chunk of change in the form of child support and spousal support over the fact that David infamously cheated on his wife in 2015, which ultimately led to the breakdown of their marriage