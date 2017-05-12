Shannen Doherty Feels Blessed To Be Alive After Chemo

Two months after finishing chemotherapy and radiation for breast cancer, Shannen Doherty is looking happy and healthy. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress as all smiles alongside husband Kurt Iswarienko on April 22 in Malibu, and friends tell Star that the actress’ outlook matches the sunny SoCal weather.

“Shannen feels so blessed to be alive and it shows. She’s feeling stronger and it working out with a trainer and sticking to a vegan diet,” explains a source close to the famously surly star, whose hair has begun to grow back after six weeks of treatment, which included a mastectomy.

“After what she’s been through, she appreciates the little things in life,” not the tipster. “Even going to the supermarket with Kurt feels like a miracle.”