Baby News!

'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Asa Soltan Rahmati Gives Birth To Son

Find out the name of the newborn.

By ,

Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati gave birth to a baby boy with partner Jermaine Jackson II. Their rep told Us Weekly, “Asa has delivered her beautiful boy, born on January 20, 2017. Both he and mom are healthy. His name is Soltan Jackson.”

Asa added, “Our lives have completely changed for the better. Jermaine and I brought our precious love home last night. Our families are completely overjoyed.”

