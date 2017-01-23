'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Asa Soltan Rahmati Gives Birth To Son

Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati gave birth to a baby boy with partner Jermaine Jackson II. Their rep told Us Weekly, “Asa has delivered her beautiful boy, born on January 20, 2017. Both he and mom are healthy. His name is Soltan Jackson.”
Asa added, “Our lives have completely changed for the better. Jermaine and I brought our precious love home last night. Our families are completely overjoyed.”
Due date is next week! Been feeling so dreamy. Resting a lot, sleep and day dreams about our Love nugget are melting into each other. Getting physically and mentally ready to bring this super special soul into the world. Feeling beautiful. Feeling magical. Feeling peaceful. Feeling Grateful. ❤️🙏🏽👼🏽🙏🏽❤️ #pregnant #motherhood #asasoltan #Priestess #Golden #LoveNugget #Grateful #Bliss #InOurZone #LittleHugeBlessing #AquariusBaby 🙏🏽 Praying for a Jan 27th Birthday so that Daddy and Baby can celebrate life together. ❤️