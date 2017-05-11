Selena Gomez Spies On The Weeknd

Selena Gomez wants to make sure Abel “The Weeknd” Tesafaye keep his hands to himself! The singer, 24, secretly hired a groupie guard to shadow the Starboy, 27, at Coachella.

“Selena was so scared that Abel would cheat on her that she paid a woman in plain clothes to spy on him at the music festival and keep his female fans away,” tattles a source close to the pop star, whose possessiveness contributed to her split from Justin Bieber. “But Able is a good guy. He’s loyal and treats his girlfriends well. Selena clearly still has a lot of work to do when it comes to trust issues.”

Talk about the beauty behind the madness!