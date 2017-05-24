Selena Gomez Is Secretly Feuding With Frenemy Bella Hadid's MOM

Pretty people can do some very ugly things — just ask the horrified partygoers at the Met Costume Gala who saw the drama unfold between Selena Gomez and her love rival, Bella Hadid. Actually, make that Bella’s mother, ex–Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsstar Yolanda Hadid! While the 53-year-old, who is also mom to top model Gigi, 22, and up-and-coming It Boy Anwar, 17, managed to keep her cool through several seasons of reality TV, she reached her breaking point when Selena got braggy about her romance with Bella’s ex Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd.
“Selena made a show of loudly saying ‘I love you’ to Abel while eyeballing Yolanda as they walked past,” recounts a spy at the Manhattan bash in early May. “Selena was so overt that people literally gasped.”
The usually diplomatic Yolanda reportedly swung around to confront the pop star, hissing that Selena was disrespecting Bella, 20, intentionally.
“Selena yelled back that Yolanda should mind her own business,” continues the source. “They were really in each other’s faces, and Abel had to step in and separate them.” Had the “Starboy” singer, 27, not intervened, the witness says the two couture-clad women may have come to blows!
“Abel had to pull Selena away — no one could believe how quickly things escalated, especially at such a swanky event,” adds the source. “You’d think they were outside a Waffle House.” But the 24-year-old’s petty display of jealousy may have majorly backfired: “This isn’t the first time she’s been really juvenile and embarrassing, and Abel doesn’t care for it,” divulges the jet-set insider. “Bella’s four years younger and light-years more mature. She would never have acted like this.”
Talk about a fashion victim…