Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Selena Gomez was released from rehab just two months ago and friends of the singer are already concerned about her health.

Selena entered rehab in November for issues related to her Lupus disease but RadarOnline.com reported it was because she abused prescription medication.

And the Disney Channel star already has a new man! Just a few weeks ago she was caught making out with The Weeknd.