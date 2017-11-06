Sean ‘ Diddy’ Combs Makes Bizarre Name Change To Celebrate Turning 48!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has changed his name to ‘Brotherly Love’ to celebrate turning 48-years-old.

“I decided to change my name again!’ he told fans via Twitter on Saturday.“‘My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love.’ He tagged his excited post: ‘Takedat’.

Born in 1969 as Sean John Combs, in 1997 he opted for the name by which the then record producer first found fame – Puff Daddy.

Then in 2001 Puff became P Diddy. However, in 2005 he ditched the P for the simple moniker ‘Diddy’.

Now the artist formerly known as Diddy wants to be called Brother Love.

He explained: “‘I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. My new name is Love aka Brother Love.”

“ I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.’ He said